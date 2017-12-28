A musical surprise

To the Editor:

What a pleasant surprise I encountered on Dec. 18. On this December morning, I had to take my grandson to Stratford High School. It was a successful musical field trip planned for the students by Mr. Babey, the Second Hill Lane Elementary School band teacher and other educators. The children were joined by other elementary youngsters and played their musical instruments at various locations in our community.

I attended the Christmas celebration at the Raymond Baldwin Center. The room was filled with holiday music and many seniors began singing along as the students played their instruments.

Special thanks to the music teachers who spend time with these creative musical performers bringing out their best talents. I wish I had experienced a musical field trip when I was an elementary student. I sure hope this continues next year.

If you missed a musical performance this year, make it one of your New Year’s resolutions to attend a musical event.