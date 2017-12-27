Robinson does not have public confidence

To the Editor:

As many of you know, Janet Robinson has recently announced she plans to layoff 40 of our teachers due to ‘budget constraints’. In an article titled ‘Robinson: Stratford teachers to be laid off’ Dr. Robinson insists that these layoffs must happen because the teachers union voted no on a compromise of two days of furloughs. What Janet Robinson and that article fail to mention is that the deal also included a 13% pay cut for two weeks for all. Why doesn’t Janet want that little tidbit known? Could it be because if the majority found out it wasn’t ‘just’ 2 furlough days they might have stood behind our teachers?

Janet Robinson then goes on to leave out some very crucial information that would be of interest to many. The article states “Robinson said she asked the SEA, which represents teachers, the Stratford Administrators Association, the custodians’ union, and the secretaries’ union” and then goes on to say “Robinson said.

The administrators’ union, the custodians’ union and the secretaries’ union voted to take the furlough days.” and goes on to say that the teachers union did not. She is implying that theirs is the only union to vote no,. This is a lie. The Lunch staff’s union was also asked to take the furlough days as well as the pay cut. They voted no.

So Janet Robinson is making our teachers into villains. She is making it seem that they’re the only holdouts when this is simply not true. Janet Robinson is a liar. She is sneaky. Do not let her fool you. This is a continuation of her same scare tactics we saw her use way back in June during town budget talks. Where does it stop? At what point do we as taxpayers say enough is enough? Where do we draw the line and collectively agree that a forensic audit is needed? That we want to see actuals and we want to see the data to support the shortfall?

I ask you, Janet Robinson this one question:

What do you have to hide?

Please fellow Stratford residents, stand up with me and Patricia and Kristen and Jen and Matthew and Mark and every other parent or town resident who agrees that the time for answers is now. We refuse to sit back any longer and let the untold truths rule. Sign the petition, attend meetings. Do whatever you can to help us. We are no longer confident that Janet Robinson has the ability to properly run our public schools.