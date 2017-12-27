Top 10 stories of 2017

The town’s first woman mayor is elected. Stratford Republicans take over the Town Council. A Bunnell High School student’s artistry wins a national prize. A local gadfly passes away.

Stratford offered its residents some interesting stories in 2017. While many of the headlines were dominated by politics, certain achievements and the town’s most prominent figures also made people stand up and take notice.

So here are the top 10 Stratford stories of 2017.

10. George Mulligan dies

Gadfly. Provocateur. Fighter. Citizen. Those terms and many more have been used to describe George Mulligan over the years. Never afraid to speak his mind on most town topics, Mulligan left a mark on Stratford politics and Town Council meetings without ever holding an elected position.

George Edward Mulligan, the town’s most memorable critic, died on March 12. He was 66 years old.

Mulligan, who had lived on Housatonic Avenue since 1977, was most known for his appearances at Town Council meetings and his criticism of the council and town government. He was also critical of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, voicing frustration with their plans to clean up contaminated waste left by Raymark Corp. Mulligan also sought to have the long-shuttered American Shakespeare Festival Theatre opened using public dollars.

Mulligan also ran as an independent candidate for mayor and the 2nd District Town Council seat in every election since 2005, including last year’s special election for the 2nd District seat. Mulligan never won any race and had said he ran in the last race to call attention to the issues that most concerned him and to give residents options. His legacy has inspired residents to speak up at Town Council meetings, to write letters to The Star, and to shout “for all!” at the end of the Town Council’s Pledge of Allegiance.

9 . Renovated Sterling House reopens

A new elevator. New flooring, New storage space in the food pantry.

While the venerable Sterling House Community Center is not quite new, it felt like it was on Oct. 13 as own residents, government officials and volunteers gathered to reopen the famous Main Street building after the completion of the first portion of a long-awaited renovation. The grand-reopening coincided with Sterling House’s 85th anniversary celebration weekend. About $2.4 million in state grants helped pay for much-needed refurbishments, with a four-story elevator being the most significant change. A state code-compliant staircase, added storage space, and better access to the community food pantry is also a big change. Renovations began in the spring and were done to match what was already in place at the historic building. More work will be done to the community center next year.

8. Harkins exits

Eight years as mayor was enough for John Harkins.

After two terms as the town’s top officer, Harkins announced on March 20 that he would not seek a third term.

Harkins, a Stratford native and former state representative, first ran for mayor in 2009. The Republican defeated Democratic incumbent James Miron and petitioning candidates Domenic Costello and George Mulligan for his first term. Harkins prevailed in his second run for mayor four years later, beating Democrat Joe Paul, Kenneth Bruno and Mulligan.

Harkins made economic development and growing the tax base his hallmarks. He touted companies moving to Stratford, including FedEx, and others expanding. Sikorsky Aircraft signing a deal to stay in town after a deal was reached between Sikorsky parent Lockheed Martin and the state of Connecticut was also cited by Harkins as evidence that Stratford was on pace for good things.

Harkins did have some failures. His proposal to sell the Water Pollution Control Authority plant to the Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority was challenged from the outset. The planned sale, which was approved in April 2015, was halted by a Superior Court judge two months later. The sale was eventually halted for good when voters overwhelmingly rejected the deal in a referendum that November. The Republicans also lost big at the polls as six Democrats — and two Republicans opposed to the WPCA sale — won seats on the Town Council. Harkins may also be remembered for his friction with the last Town Council as he and six current and former councilors could not see eye to eye on a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Harkins vetoed three budgets that were passed by the so-called Group of Six.

7. Sarah Harrison wins Doodle 4 Google competition

Bunnell High School student Sarah Harrison could hardly believe what happened to her on March 31.

In a room at Google’s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters, Harrison began shaking with nervous and happy energy upon being told that her artwork calling for peace and understanding would appear on the technology company’s world-famous home page.

Harrison’s doodle, called “A Peaceful Future,” graced Google’s home page all day on March 31. It was created for the theme “What I see for the future …” and shows a group of people of different faiths and orientations with symbols spelling out “Google.”

Harrison was selected in February as the state’s Doodle 4 Google winner at her high school.

The Doodle 4 Google competition gives students from kindergarten through 12th grade across the country the opportunity to have their artwork featured on Google’s home page. A panel of judges, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Grammy Award-winning artist Sia, selected winners for each state or territory, choosing from more than 4,200 entries.

Harrison’s artwork is now viewed by all Bunnell High School visitors at the school’s main entrance.

6. Bartender shot in Main Street robbery

Regi Woodard, a bartender at BAR, was shot and seriously injured just before 7 p.m. Nov. 14 during a robbery at the bar and restaurant at 2399 Main Street. Woodard was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he had five surgeries and is undergoing physical rehabilitation.

Two men were arrested nearly two weeks later. Jachim Brown of Bridgeport is said by Stratford police to be the man who entered BAR, demanded money and then shot Woodard. Eric Chambers, also of Bridgeport, is suspected of driving the getaway car.

Well-wishers have donated more than $16,000 to a GoFundMe page to assist Woodard in his recovery.

5. Stratford High School renovation begins

Shiny shovels cut into the dirt in a field across the street from Stratford High School on the morning of June 2. And with that, a project more than a decade in the making was ready to begin.

Stratford High students, teachers and town officials gathered that morning to break ground on the SHS renovation project.

Work on the $125.9-million project, which will add a new wing to the existing school as well as renovate the existing 1925 building, began in early June.

SHS Principal John Dellapiano said officials had waited nearly 10 years for the renovation to start.

The entire renovation is expected to run for about 3.5 years. In addition to the new wing and renovation, the new high school will have a newer and larger auditorium and an on-campus practice field. A second-story bridge over King Street will connect both ends of the new Stratford High School. Town officials have said the renovation is badly needed, as the current building is in major need of fixes and improvements.

The town recently reached a settlement with Reef LLC, the company that owns the car wash next door to the high school. Reef LLC had been appealing approvals given for the project by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

4. Board of Education announces teacher layoffs

At least 40 Stratford teachers are set to lose their jobs after the teachers’ union declined a request from the Board of Education to take unpaid furlough days that would have closed schools for two days.

Stratford Public Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson announced on Dec. 12 that the layoffs would happen after the Stratford Education Association (SEA) voted against a plan to have teachers take two unpaid days off toward the end of the school year. Robinson said the furlough plan was developed as a way to help the district save nearly $700,000. Robinson said the district needs the money after the town sustained losses in state funding, including a $2.89-million reduction in state Education Cost Sharing dollars. The Town Council gave the Board of Ed a $108.9-million budget when it met in a special meeting on Dec. 11.

Residents started a petition on Change.org to urge the Board of Ed to not go through with the layoffs. New Mayor Laura Hoydick, a former Board of Education member, has urged Robinson and the SEA to find a solution that will not include teacher layoffs.

3. Budget wrangling and three vetoes

Former Mayor John Harkins and the previous Town Council did not agree with each other on how town money should be spent, leaving Stratford at a budgetary impasse for seven months.

Six members of the last Town Council — Scott Farrington-Posner, Wali Kadeem, Greg Cann, Philip Young, Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, and Tina Manus — voted to approve three budgets for the 2017-18 fiscal year. All three were rejected by Harkins as he flexed his veto powers to nullify the plans, which failed to reach the seven votes necessary to become veto-proof.

Harkins rejected a $216.1-million budget on May 25 before an audience of students at Bunnell High School. Three weeks later, Harkins rejected a $216.3-million plan during a meeting with reporters. A third veto was passed on July 25, nearly two weeks after the council approved a $217.1-million spending plan. Harkins also criticized the municipal side of the budget, saying the plan “reduces services without any cost savings.” Harkins and former council Chairman Beth Daponte slammed the budget plans, saying they were forced and would leave the town unable to pay for its obligations. Members of the Group of Six said Stratford had to make changes. Farrington-Posner went so far as to say changes were needed to stop the “friends and family plan” in Town Hall. All three budgets called for significant cuts to the municipal side of the budget. The 2015-17 council was unable to pass a budget at its final meeting on Nov. 13. The newly elected Council, chaired by 8th District Councilman Jim Connor, voted 7-2 on Dec. 18 to pass a $217.5-million budget, more than seven months after the May 12 deadline.

2. Republicans take over Town Council

Two years ago, Stratford Democrats enjoyed a big election night, picking up six seats on the Town Council as they rode the wave of voters angry about the proposed sale of the town’s Water Pollution Control Authority plant.

On Nov. 7, Stratford Republicans came storming back, taking back the town’s top board and giving the party a veto-proof majority.

Seven Republicans won seats on the Town Council on Election Night. Former council members Jim Connor of the 8th District and Ken Poisson of the 6th District returned to the council after being off the board for two years. Joining the membership were 1st District Councilman Christopher Pia, 2nd District Councilman Ron Tichy, 7th District Councilman Bill Perillo, 9th District Councilman Bill O’Brien, and 10th District Councilman Laura Dancho. Incumbent Democrats Wali Kadeem (3rd District), David Harden (4th District) and Greg Cann (5th District) also won on Election Night.

Republicans also won in the Zoning Commission races, as Richard Fredette, Chris Silhavey and Mike Henrick won easily on election night. Alec Voccola had to wait a week as he went from losing by one vote to Democrat Barbara Heimlich to beating Heimlich by four votes after a recount.

Democrats fared better in the Board of Education race, as Allison Delbene, Vincent Faggella and Bob DeLorenzo won seats on the school board. Republican Karen Rodia, however, was the top vote-getter.

Democrats won the Zoning Board of Appeals seats as Mary Young won the District I seat, Paul Tavaras emerged in District II and Annette Streets won in District III. The Planning Commission seats went to Democrat Harold Watson and Republican John Staley.

1. Hoydick wins race for mayor



Whoever won the race for Stratford mayor was going to make history, as all three candidates on the Nov. 7 ballot were women. Laura Hoydick was the one to emerge on top.

Hoydick, the Republican candidate and current 120th District state representative, was the biggest winner on Election Day 2017, defeating Democrat Stephanie Philips and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik. Hoydick received 5,738 votes. Philips took 5,126 votes, while Zalik finished with 688 votes.

Hoydick became the first woman mayor and Stratford’s third mayor overall when she was sworn into office on Dec. 11 at Stratford High School. Friend and fellow state Rep. Themis Klarides swore Hoydick into office.

During her inaugural remarks, Hoydick said the town needs to look at critical development and redevelopment to achieve stability in town. Hoydick added that the town needs to “leave the stridency and rancor behind us.”

Hoydick also urged cooperation and for Stratford to move together.

“Let us vow to seek common ground before reflexing and staking out battleground,” Hoydick said. “To those who work with our great community, let us all endeavor to deliver the best public service we can so our municipality can continue on a path of cohesive operation.”

What was your top story of 2017? Let us know by visiting our Facebook page. You can also email us at [email protected]