Robinson: Furloughs needed to avoid layoffs

By Melvin Mason on December 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Town Government · 3 Comments

Stratford Board of Education signSchools Superintendent Janet Robinson said she and the Board of Education want to avoid laying off more than 40 teachers and staff.

However, the district is facing the harsh realities of making up $700,000 in expenses and there are no other options.

“I know people would love to have [cost savings] come from other places, but there are no other places,” Robinson said Friday. “We have other costs that are monumental and we don’t have discretionary spending.”

Robinson said she and members of the Board of Ed, the Town Council and the Stratford Education Association (SEA), the union representing the teachers, have met several times in the last week before the holiday break. She characterized the meetings as cordial and said everyone is “trying to find a middle ground.”

Robinson said the only solution she knows is to have teachers agree to take two unpaid furlough days toward the end of the year. Those unpaid days off and not having to run the buses would save the Board of Ed $700,000, she said. If that doesn’t happen, she said, layoffs remain likely.

So far, Robinson said, the unions representing administrators, custodians and secretaries have agreed to take the furlough days. The unions representing the teachers, nurses, and classroom instructional assistants have not agreed. The teachers’ union voted two weeks ago to not accept the furlough days proposal.

In a joint press release issued Friday, Robinson and Board of Ed Chairman Eric Lazaro said the Board of Ed, Robinson, Mayor Laura Hoydick, the Town Council, and the SEA executive committee “have all expressed their collective concerns about the negative impact of layoffs to our children and are continuing our conversations to settle on an alternative to layoffs.”

“All members of these offices are currently working collaboratively to mitigate this difficult

financial situation that the community of Stratford is dealing with as a whole to develop a

reasonable and equitable solution that does not impact the learning process of our children,” Robinson and Lazaro said in the release.

Robinson said in a phone conversation that the middle ground will have to include teachers taking the furlough days. The days would have to be taken at the same time, she said, or schools would have to remain open and the district would need to bring in substitute teachers.

“The big impact is from the large teacher layoffs and we want to avoid those,” Robinson said. “If we can shorten the year by two furlough days, it would get us the $700,000 we need to reach,” said Robinson, who added that she will also take furlough days.

Hoydick said on Dec. 18 that she wants SEA and the Board of Ed to find a solution that avoids layoffs.

Robinson said talks with all sides will resume after the holiday break.

 

About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Greg Cann

    Can’t help but post. Over the past four years Superintendent Robinson increased administrative salaries by $700k, from $4.5m to $5.2m. There’s your money right there. Also, improve operational effectiveness and avoid $300k to cleanup mold in the classrooms, avoid $200k of contaminated heating oil, avoid $200k in staff O/T due to failure to maintain supply inventory, avoid $400k for a contract to educate 24 students when never more than 16 enrolled, avoid $300k by transitioning 3 of the 10 math coaches who (3 years ago!) were intended to be temporary. Hello Superintendent Robinson – in three sentences there are 3 sets of $700k ideas – total of $2.1million of absolutely achievable takes no brains to do what you said you would do, but have refused to explain why now you plead ignorance and incapacity. More money mo’ money mo’ money is not the solution to improve education outcomes in Stratford’s public schools – inspired leadership is the missing ingredient.

    • Bill

      Greg, the motto and I think the mission statement for the BOE and it’s board is “we don’t believe in fiscal responsibility” nIt’s hard to believe that after the Dopeante led largest increase ever last year, there was no preparation for the so called shortfall on the state this year. Better yet let’s vote someone who goes to Hartford to lead the way here. nAnd in case you haven’t heard, Stratford is a depressed town, it’s worn and tired. nIf I was in that union I wouldn’t vote for this demand either. Either way the town pays, those affected will get unemployment, and the insurance benefits must also be carried for six months.

  • Matthew Kascak

    Honestly, Janet Robinson has proved herself again and again as a spend thrift, even before coming to Stratford!!! I am sorry Janet, but please do not tell me that filling what was a “temporary” 5 year central office position just a month ago, making it a permanent position, and then coming back to us and saying there is no place else to cut means you are beyond inept and incapable of doing your job. You pulled this furlough crap in Newtown in 2009. If this is your only means of cutting the budget, then you are beyond inept at her job, and you should tender your resignation immediately. The public has no confidence in your ability to do your job with the best interest of our school system and town in mind. You have repeatedly refused to present actuals for last year’s (and previous year’s) budget(s). Your communications with the public about these drastic and irresponsible plans were lacking full detail and not completely truthful. The posted proposed budget for 2017-18 includes raises for you and your central office colleagues. Since the town budget was not passed until two weeks ago, what BOE budget are you working from when you make the statement that you have no alternative but furloughs and layoffs? What happened to the hiring freeze that was in effect over the summer? I see Clarence is looking for a new secretary with a starting immediately date. My God, lady there are so many places in the posted budget that should be looked at for cutting. Why is the BOE not imposing an immediate hiring freeze while this mess is worked out? Janet pulled this furlough crap in Newtown in 2009. If this is her only means of cutting the budget, then she is beyond inept at her job. The elected BOE has a immediate responsibility to impose a hiring freeze until this debacle is worked out.

