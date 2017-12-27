Robinson: Furloughs needed to avoid layoffs

Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson said she and the Board of Education want to avoid laying off more than 40 teachers and staff.

However, the district is facing the harsh realities of making up $700,000 in expenses and there are no other options.

“I know people would love to have [cost savings] come from other places, but there are no other places,” Robinson said Friday. “We have other costs that are monumental and we don’t have discretionary spending.”

Robinson said she and members of the Board of Ed, the Town Council and the Stratford Education Association (SEA), the union representing the teachers, have met several times in the last week before the holiday break. She characterized the meetings as cordial and said everyone is “trying to find a middle ground.”

Robinson said the only solution she knows is to have teachers agree to take two unpaid furlough days toward the end of the year. Those unpaid days off and not having to run the buses would save the Board of Ed $700,000, she said. If that doesn’t happen, she said, layoffs remain likely.

So far, Robinson said, the unions representing administrators, custodians and secretaries have agreed to take the furlough days. The unions representing the teachers, nurses, and classroom instructional assistants have not agreed. The teachers’ union voted two weeks ago to not accept the furlough days proposal.

In a joint press release issued Friday, Robinson and Board of Ed Chairman Eric Lazaro said the Board of Ed, Robinson, Mayor Laura Hoydick, the Town Council, and the SEA executive committee “have all expressed their collective concerns about the negative impact of layoffs to our children and are continuing our conversations to settle on an alternative to layoffs.”

“All members of these offices are currently working collaboratively to mitigate this difficult

financial situation that the community of Stratford is dealing with as a whole to develop a

reasonable and equitable solution that does not impact the learning process of our children,” Robinson and Lazaro said in the release.

Robinson said in a phone conversation that the middle ground will have to include teachers taking the furlough days. The days would have to be taken at the same time, she said, or schools would have to remain open and the district would need to bring in substitute teachers.

“The big impact is from the large teacher layoffs and we want to avoid those,” Robinson said. “If we can shorten the year by two furlough days, it would get us the $700,000 we need to reach,” said Robinson, who added that she will also take furlough days.

Hoydick said on Dec. 18 that she wants SEA and the Board of Ed to find a solution that avoids layoffs.

Robinson said talks with all sides will resume after the holiday break.