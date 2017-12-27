Concerns about cuts to library services

To the Editor:

I am alarmed by recent events in the Stratford public school system. The superintendent recently announced the elimination of nearly 50 teaching positions to manage a $700,000 budget deficit. Of these positions, 52% target library media and reading specialists.

The elimination of these positions means that students will not have access to books and will lose any education related to technology, information literacy, and digital citizenship. Most troubling is that ALL elementary and middle school libraries will be closed.

As an associate professor of communication and media studies for over 20 years, I cannot stress how detrimental this is to students.

In the short term, these students will place lower on college entrance exams and be forced to take remedial English courses that do not count towards graduation. In the long term, these students will not develop a daily reading habit and an information literacy which will help them in their future careers.

On a larger scale, this adds to a dangerous precedent for schools in Connecticut and across the country. The closing of libraries contributes to lower reading comprehension, lower standardized testing scores and ultimately to lower admission rates to prestigious universities.

As a former student in Stratford public schools, I developed a love of reading from my fourth grade teacher and was able to passionately enjoy the books in my elementary school library. This resulted in my publishing five books about food addiction which have been read by more than 50,000 people. Imagine where these 50,000 people would be if some administrator had recklessly decided to close the library.

Furthermore, the timing of the cuts does not add up. This school district survived The Great Recession with all of these positions in place. Why, now, during a time of economic growth is this happening?

Eliminating library media and reading specialist positions and closing libraries in an effort to make up a budget deficit is an appalling solution with far too high of a price for students, the state and society as a whole.

Debbie Danowski

Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies