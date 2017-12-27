Stratford Volunteer EMS offers EMT initial certification course

The Stratford Volunteer EMS Association, Inc. offers an Emergency Medical Technician Initial Certification Course on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6-10 p.m. and five Saturdays, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 23 through Thursday, May 17, at the Stratford EMS Headquarters, 2712 Main St, Stratford.

The course will include classroom lecture and hands-on practicals in order to prepare the student for examinations for State certification and to perform the duties of an Emergency Medical Technician. The class also includes a one-day CEVO 4 Emergency Vehicle Operator class (additional Saturday) and 12 hours of clinical time (six hours on an ambulance and six hours in a hospital emergency department).

Cost, at $1,200, includes “go bag” of basic medical equipment and a uniform shirt.

Students need a course book — book information/edition will be provided at a later time, uniform pants, navy blue (Dickies, EMS pants), black rubber sole boots and black belt.

Students are expected to be in uniform and to bring their books and “go bags” to class.

For more information, contact SVEMSA President, Tom Hallas at [email protected] or 203-701-9013.