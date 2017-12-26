Stratford Star

Shelton defeats Bunnell

By Stratford Star on December 26, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Bunnell High girls basketball team lost a 41-30 decision to Shelton High on Tuesday.

Hannah McLaughlin scored eight points to lead the Bulldogs.

Bunnell

Amanda Zdru 2 1-2 5, Hannah McLaughlin 2 4-4 8, Jasmine St Clair 0 3-6 3, Maura Kelly 1 1-2 3, Kelly Hylton 3 0-1 6, Yvemalaya German 2 0-0 4, Tatiana Wright 0 1-2 1.

Totals: 10 10-17 30.

Shelton

Kayla Resto 3 2-4 8, Leya Vohra 0 3-4 3, Grace Boles 5 6-10 16, Maggie Howard 2 3-6 8, Mackenzie Joyce 2 0-0 4.

Totals: 13 14-24 41.

Bunnell 6-9-10-8—30.

Shelton 11-5-14-11—41.

