The Bunnell High girls basketball team lost a 41-30 decision to Shelton High on Tuesday.
Hannah McLaughlin scored eight points to lead the Bulldogs.
Bunnell
Amanda Zdru 2 1-2 5, Hannah McLaughlin 2 4-4 8, Jasmine St Clair 0 3-6 3, Maura Kelly 1 1-2 3, Kelly Hylton 3 0-1 6, Yvemalaya German 2 0-0 4, Tatiana Wright 0 1-2 1.
Totals: 10 10-17 30.
Shelton
Kayla Resto 3 2-4 8, Leya Vohra 0 3-4 3, Grace Boles 5 6-10 16, Maggie Howard 2 3-6 8, Mackenzie Joyce 2 0-0 4.
Totals: 13 14-24 41.
Bunnell 6-9-10-8—30.
Shelton 11-5-14-11—41.