Obituary: Betty Janice Ezarik, 86, formerly of Stratford

Betty Janice Ezarik, age 86, of Norwich and formerly of Colchester, Danielson and Stratford, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at the Wm. W. Backus Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born November 20, 1931, in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Bessie (French) Taylor.

Betty was an alumni of Milford High School; former President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the East End Yacht Club, in Bridgeport; an Antique Show Coordinator/Promoter in the Southern CT area; and former owner of Lynnmere Motel, Winnisquam, NH. She retired in 1994 as Tax Officer for Fleet Bank/Bank of America. In addition, she owned and operated the Tax House from 1983 to 2015, providing tax preparation services to several small business and individual clients.

She enjoyed preparing individuals tax returns, Bingo, traveling, shopping and being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Ezarik is survived by her devoted children: William G. Ezarik, Sr. and his wife Maureen of Stratford, Betty Healy of Sanford, ME, Suzann Ezarik and her partner Betsy Herrick of Springvale, ME and Maryann Rivera and her husband Wayne of Colchester; and Betty’s longtime companion, Barney Robinson of Norwich. Also surviving are six grandchildren, William G. Ezarik Jr., Jill Solomon, Matthew Ezarik, John E. Taylor Jr., Seth Rivera and Sean Rivera; four great-grandchildren, Scott, Emma, Andrew and Chance. She was predeceased by two sisters, Corrine Taylor and Karen Williamson; her former husband, William Frank Ezarik; a son, Richard, and twin daughters, Grace and Janice Leigh.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. A funeral home chapel service will follow immediately at 12 noon. Burial will be private in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Memorial donations may be made in Betty’s name to the American Diabetes Association, (www.diabetes.org/honor).

For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.