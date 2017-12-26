Stratford Star

Firehouses to be opened as warming centers

Temperatures to dip into single digits over next few days

By Stratford Star on December 26, 2017

Freezing cold temperatures over the next few days have prompted Mayor Laura Hoydick to open warming centers at town firehouses.

The town’s four firehouses have been opened as temporary warming stations is the need arises. Those include the main Stratford Fire headquarters at 2750 Main Street, Engine Co. 2 at 1415 Huntington Road, Engine Co. 3 at 20 Prospect Drive and Engine Co. 4 at 200 Oronoque Lane.

Stratford and the rest of the state are expected to experience very cold weather over the next several days with evening temperatures ranging from the low teens to single digits with winds causing the wind chill factor to fall below zero.

Residents are warned to wear appropriate clothing when going outside and for pet owners to bring their pets inside as pets can suffer frostbite and hypothermia in the same way as humans.

