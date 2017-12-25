Stratford Star

Woman charged in Christmas Eve stabbing

By Melvin Mason on December 25, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

A woman is facing assault and weapons charges after police said she punched another woman and stabbed a man during an incident on Christmas Eve.

Karalyn Mikucionis

Karalyn Mikucionis, 27, was charged on Sunday with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

Police said that officers responded to 485 Greenfield Ave. at about 11:27 p.m. Police said Mikucionis entered the residence, punched another woman and stabbed a man in the chest. Both victims were treated at Bridgeport Hospital for their injuries. Police said a child was present at the scene, but was unharmed during the altercation.

Mikucionis was ordered held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court.

