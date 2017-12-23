Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Stratford, Bunnell teams to host clinic

December 23, 2017

The Stratford High and Bunnell High girls basketball teams will be running a Basketball Clinic on Jan. 15 on Martin Luther King Day at St. Mark School from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic is open all girls from third to eighth grade.

There will a $10 donation per player.

This clinic will give the girls who attend a taste of what the coaches run in their basketball programs.

Players from both Stratford and Bunnell will be there to demonstrate and work with the players.

Contact Walt Brown at 203-377-3987 if additional information is needed.

