Stratford Star

Weston defeats Bunnell

By Sharon Cappetta on December 23, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High lost a 51-35 road decision to SWC girls basketball rival Weston High on Friday.

Amanda Zdru scored 18 points to lead Bunnell.

Weston’s Julie Orfice scored 23 points.

