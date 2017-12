The Stratford Police Department K-9 Unit received a $1,000 donation from Ashcroft Industries on Friday. Building partnerships with local business and within the community helps to keep these important resources available and in service to the public. The K-9 Unit consists of three trained K-9 police dogs and handlers which are assigned to each shift. The Stratford Police K-9s are trained to recover evidence, track and locate missing persons or suspects, find illegal drugs.