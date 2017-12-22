The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 1 this afternoon through midnight tonight.

Freezing rain is expected, causing slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. A light glaze is expected and it will affect the evening commute.

Precipitation will likely start as light snow and sleet toward midday, the weather service says, before changing over to freezing rain by evening. Less than an inch of snow and sleet are possible before the changeover.

Motorists are advised to use caution while driving.

Today’s high is expected to be near 39, with wind chill values between 30 and 35. Winds will come from the southeast at 5 to 9 mph.

Rain is likely early Saturday morning and will continue throughout the day.