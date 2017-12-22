Memorial art exhibit highlights work of late Stratford artist

Matthew Fasanella: A Life in Art, a memorial art exhibit highlighting the work of the late Stratford artist, is the art display for January at the Stratford Library. It is free and open to the public.

According to his wife, Georgene, Matthew Fasanella was a longtime painter who started working in oils and could finish a painting usually in one sitting. When Georgene, a fellow artist, starting painting in acrylics he found he enjoyed that, too. Fasanella served in the Army during the Vietnam War and lived in Alaska in the 1960s where the atmospheric terrain inspired him to paint. The artist passed away last July and his family is happy to honor his memory with the Library exhibit.

Viewing hours for Matthew Fasanella: A Life in Art are Monday-Thursday: 10-8, Friday & Saturday: 10-5 and Sunday: 1-5 p.m. The art exhibit will continue through Jan. 31 and is located in the Main Lobby of the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street.

For more information call the library’s Public Relations & Programming Office at 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.