Trusts to Protect Your Assets — Complimentary presentation, Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. Learn about the advantages of creating a trust, including how it can protect your assets, during this informative presentation led by John Massih, an elder law, estate planning and asset protection attorney of the Connecticut-based law firm Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C. RSVP

Home Safety for Seniors with Dementia — Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Learn precautions you can take to ensure your loved one is safe at home during this informative presentation led by Alicia Seaver, a certified memory impairment specialist and the Director of Memory Care at Bridges by EPOCH. RSVP

Pancake Breakfast — Monday, Jan. 15 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. RSVP

Winter Woes: Strategies for Caregiving at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities — Sunday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m., at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, 100 Mona Terrace. Winter can present numerous caregiving challenges, including sundowning, winter blues and the dangers of inclement weather. Learn how to make the season easier for you and your loved one during this informative presentation, led by Diane Sullivan, Director of Community Relations at Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull. RSVP

Monthly caregiver support group — Wednesday, Jan. 24 at noon. Join us to share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others facing similar experiences. RSVP.