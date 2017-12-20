Stratford Star

Stratford closings for Christmas

By Stratford Star on December 20, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

Stratford Town Hall and other town offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Christmas.

There will be no refuse or recycling collection on Monday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2018 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day. All routes will be one day late with Friday’s route to be collected on Saturday.  The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

The collection of yard waste was suspended for the season on Dec. 18 and will resume again in April. During winter months residents may bring yard waste to the transfer station.

Stratford Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday in observance of Christmas. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Stratford Public Schools will be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. Schools will reopen on Jan. 2. Schools will dismiss early on Friday, Dec. 22.

The Stratford Star will be closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas. Letters to the Editor and submissions for next week’s paper should be sent to us on Friday, Dec. 23.

We wish you all a happy and safe holiday.

Related posts:

  1. Green eggs and ham pancake breakfast supports Stratford schools
  2. Art show submission deadline now April 24
  3. Scavenger hunt supports anti-littering campaign
  4. Bunnell to host gubernatorial forum

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Stratford cagers step out of league for opener Next Post Girl Scouts of CT thanks volunteers, supporters and members
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress