Stratford closings for Christmas

Stratford Town Hall and other town offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Christmas.

There will be no refuse or recycling collection on Monday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2018 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day. All routes will be one day late with Friday’s route to be collected on Saturday. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

The collection of yard waste was suspended for the season on Dec. 18 and will resume again in April. During winter months residents may bring yard waste to the transfer station.

Stratford Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday in observance of Christmas. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Stratford Public Schools will be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. Schools will reopen on Jan. 2. Schools will dismiss early on Friday, Dec. 22.

The Stratford Star will be closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas. Letters to the Editor and submissions for next week’s paper should be sent to us on Friday, Dec. 23.

We wish you all a happy and safe holiday.