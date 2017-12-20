All high school basketball coaches like to step out of their conferences every once in awhile to get a different perspective and look at their team from a slightly different angle.

Stratford’s Tim Swaller scheduled his first two games of the 2017-18 season away from the South-West Conference.

His team met its first test last Monday night as the Red Devils took on the Platt Tech Panthers and emerged with a 70-52 win in what the coach hoped would be a good tune-up for a Thursday night home encounter with Brian McMahon of the FCIAC.

“We made some mistakes tonight,” said Swaller, a second-year coach at Stratford after spending many seasons over at Foran in Milford. “I think all teams do in their first game of a new season. We were a little tight at times. But, overall, from start to finish it was a pretty solid effort.”

After taking an early lead and holding a 21-16 margin after the first quarter, the Red Devils quickness, press and running game was just a little too much for their opponent.

Led by 12 first-half points from junior John Ryan, the Red Devils went on an 18-2 run to stretch their advantage to 22 by quarter’s end.

“We’ve good a nice group of players this year,” said Ryan, who finished with a game-high 20 points. “We were able to push the pace tonight. We’re not overly big, but we’re going to be quick. This was a nice team win.”

Stratford took that lead all the way out to 30 points, at 67-37, after three quarters before the Panthers, behind the play of junior Tyler Dowdy (19 points, 11 rebounds), kept trimming away at the Red Devils’ lead.

“We fought very hard late in the game,” said Platt Tech’s first-year coach John Gersz. “We were looking at maybe a 30 to 35-point loss. But we knew that Stratford is a quality team that plays in a very good conference. They might well be the best team that we see this year.”

Stratford got double-digit games from Mike August (16 points) and Javier Hernandez (12).

The Red Devils had a good shooting night, knocking down 26 of 55 shots (47 per cent) and, as a team, they had nine, 3-pointers.

Stratford held a slim 36-34 edge in rebounds and turned the ball over 13 times compared to 19 for the Panthers.