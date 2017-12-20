The Bunnell High girls basketball took round one of its season series with Stratford High, 66-61, but it took overtime for the town rivals to settle the outcome on Tuesday night.

“It was a fun game. They played a zone the whole game, so we got a lot of zone practice,” Bulldog coach Cheri Eleazer said. “We made a few game time adjustments. They went small, so we went small.”

Hannah McLaughlin led the Bulldogs’ balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Alyssa Wright scored 11, Maura Kelly, Jasmine St. Clair and Amanda Zdru all scored 10. Kelly Hylton added nine in the win.

Stratford was paced by Julia Torreso with 20. Abby Anka had 14. Keryna Upchurch dropped in 9. Cora Martonak and Serena Mbachiantim each contributed 8. Upchurch led Stratford with 14 rebounds. Torreso and Anka had seven boards apiece.

The Red Devils seized a lead early in the four-minute OT. But while there was a whole lot of bend in the Bulldogs, there was basically no break — save Stratford’s short-lived lead — and they prevailed.

“We’ve got a lot of fight, My kids play hard every single night, no doubt about that. They played their guts out,” Stratford coach Cliff LaRose said.

This was the season-opener for Bunnell, and Stratford fell to 2-1 after beating Platt Tech twice.

Kelly answered Martonak’s go-ahead 3-pointer with a shot from downtown of her own, giving the Bulldogs a 55-54 edge with 3:06 to play in OT. Bunnell never gave up the lead.

Zdru added a three-point play for a 58-54 advantage at the 1:59 mark.

After a Stratford free throw cut the deficit to three, McLaughlin scored to make it 60-55.

The Red Devils closed to within a point on a Torreso bucket and, later, a couple of Torreso free throws. McLaughlin made two foul shots with 48 seconds left, then added another freebie seven seconds later.

The Red Devils got it back to a one-possession game, 63-61, when Martonak sank a pair of free throws.

Kristin Zack’s foul shot and a basket by St. Clair capped the scoring.

Stratford had a couple of late-overtime chances to tie or take the lead.

Bunnell led 10-5 after one quarter of play, 23-16 at halftime, and 33-27 heading to the fourth. The game was even at 51 apiece at the end of regulation.

Throughout the second half, Stratford cut into Bunnell leads to get to within a point or two, only to see the Bulldogs create some breathing room.

Bunnell saw an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter get snipped to one, culminating with Mbachiantim’s basket, making it 38-37 with 4:53 left in the fourth.

The Bulldogs went up six points on a McLaughlin jumper off an inbound, and Kelly’s basket brought the score to 43-37. Bunnell got the next four points and built a 47-37 lead, but the Red Devils finished regulation on a 12-4 run.

“Down seven or down eight we could have packed our tents and gone home. We didn’t. They played hard, great group of kids,” LaRose.

Torreso’s layup made it 50-48 with 40 seconds left. The teams then traded free throw makes and misses.

Upchurch followed up a miss and sent the game into overtime when she scored with only one second to play in regulation. Both teams had key free throws, but also left some points on the line as the fouls piled up.

Stratford was 16 of 27 from the charity stripe. Bunnell went 19 of 33 from the line.

“We missed our foul shots. We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities they gave us,” Eleazer said.

LaRose felt the same way: “Too many missed layups, too many missed foul shots, plain and simple.”