Stratford property transfers: Dec. 11-15

Stratford property transfers, Dec. 11 to Dec. 15
71 Morningside Terrace: Valorie G. Hallama to Frank C. Muia for $365,000.
205 Salem Road: Joan T. Socci to VG Development LLC for $150,000.
301 Hickory Woods Lane: David S. and Katylyn I. Lafollette to Kristine Sienkiewicz for $213,000.
606 Jamestown Road: Cynthia J. Agro and David W. Shimchick, co-administrators of the Estate of Debra C. Shimchick to Leigh A. Gabriel for $225,000.
316 Third Ave.: Blessed Assurance Inc. to James Scanlon for $229,900.
113B Fiddler Green: Kevin and Lauren Perregaux to Kamille L. Gutierrez for $213,500.
42 Monroe St.: Jason M. and Keri A. Van Valen to Teneke Chavis for $242,000.
1013 Cutspring Road: Ethel Percell to Annabel Diaz for $252,000.
26-28 Allen St.: Charles Albert Evanko to Mary Ann Evanko for $7,000.
83 Canaan Court: Marek Gordon to Joseph Arpie for $32,000.
60 Concord St.: Kwame and Stephanie Price to Wismick Germain for $206,360.
93 Meritine Ave.: The Kalcar Corp. to Joseph Robert Rutledge for $320,000.