Stratford property transfers: Dec. 11-15

Stratford property transfers, Dec. 11 to Dec. 15

71 Morningside Terrace: Valorie G. Hallama to Frank C. Muia for $365,000.

205 Salem Road: Joan T. Socci to VG Development LLC for $150,000.

301 Hickory Woods Lane: David S. and Katylyn I. Lafollette to Kristine Sienkiewicz for $213,000.

606 Jamestown Road: Cynthia J. Agro and David W. Shimchick, co-administrators of the Estate of Debra C. Shimchick to Leigh A. Gabriel for $225,000.

316 Third Ave.: Blessed Assurance Inc. to James Scanlon for $229,900.

113B Fiddler Green: Kevin and Lauren Perregaux to Kamille L. Gutierrez for $213,500.

42 Monroe St.: Jason M. and Keri A. Van Valen to Teneke Chavis for $242,000.

1013 Cutspring Road: Ethel Percell to Annabel Diaz for $252,000.

26-28 Allen St.: Charles Albert Evanko to Mary Ann Evanko for $7,000.

83 Canaan Court: Marek Gordon to Joseph Arpie for $32,000.

60 Concord St.: Kwame and Stephanie Price to Wismick Germain for $206,360.

93 Meritine Ave.: The Kalcar Corp. to Joseph Robert Rutledge for $320,000.