Cigarette ashes cause Tuesday morning fire

By Melvin Mason on December 19, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Bates Street home was damaged after a fire late Tuesday morning.

Stratford firefighters responded to the fire at 12 Bates St.  about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the fire was contained to a bedroom mattress and night stand. Firefighters, led by Asst. Chief Doug Reitmeyer, had the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Lampart said the fire was caused by the improper disposing of cigarette ashes into a plastic garbage pail.

Two occupants of the residence will have to relocate until repairs are made and approved by the building official, Lampart said.

Melvin Mason

Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

