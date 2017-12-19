Stratford Star

Police looking for machete-wielding robber

By Melvin Mason on December 19, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Stratford Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store with a machete.

Stratford Police are looking for this man, who they said robbed a convenience store with a machete.

Police said the suspect entered the 24/7 Express store at 1607 Barnum Ave. at about 12:18 p.m. Monday and stole about $800 in cash. The store’s employee complied with his demands and was not injured..

Police said the man, who appeared to be a white or Hispanic male standing 5 feet, three inches, was wearing an army green zip up hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers, sunglasses and a furry tan trapper style hat with earflaps.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Stratford Police Det. Legen at 203-385-4141.

