Snowflake Festival kicks off at Discovery Museum

The Discovery Museum’s Snowflake Festival kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 10-4, at the museum, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 30. Each day will feature live science demonstrations, special activities, make-and-takes, planetarium shows, and more.
Wednesday, Dec. 27, 10-4
Wild Weather & Snowflake Festival kickoff!
- Every child receives a pair of snowflake light-viewing glasses (while supplies last)
- Snowflake making
- Frozen Fun Demonstration with Ms. Michelle (11:30 and 1:30)
- Snowman Probability Maker Challenge
Thursday, Dec. 28, 10-4
Make Some Noise!
- Den-Den Making — see how many sounds your Den-Den can make
- Sound Demonstration with Ms. Michelle (11:30 and 1:30)
Friday, Dec. 29, 10-4
Countdown to New Year’s Celebration!
- “Ball Drop” Parachute Maker Challenge
- Just Like Magic Demonstration with Michelle the Marvelous-Magnificent! (11:30 and 1:30)
- Egg Drop” Demonstration (noon and 2:30)
Saturday, Dec. 30, 10-4
Snowball Fiiiiiiiiight!!!
- Marshmallow “snowball” launchers — see how far your snowball will go!
- Don’t Try This at Home Demonstration (11:30 and 1:30)