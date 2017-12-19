Stratford Star

Stratford Cat Project holds cat and kitten adoption events

By Stratford Star on December 19, 2017

The Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Jan. 6, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford; and Saturday, Jan. 20, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield.

SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast cat food, Friskies Surf N Turf dry food, Purina One dry food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop. 

Information: [email protected].

