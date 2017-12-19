Layoffs are not the answer

To the Editor:

Dear Dr. Robinson: I am a parent of a kindergarten student, so my stake in the future of Stratford schools is high. When was the last time the Board of Education financials were appropriately reviewed? I think requesting an audit is valid, or even a review. Who is this accountable to?

Those who believe the teachers voted no because they are selfish are wrong. Two days is a lot to teachers who put thousands of dollars and countless hours into our kids. The teachers need to take a stand somehow. I also heard that teachers were not given much of a choice in the vote. Are you also offering to take furlough days? How about the rest of the Board of Education? Does furlough apply to them as well? I cannot believe that you would not follow what you are asking your teachers to do.

Laying off 40 to 60 teachers is much more than $700,000. There is a supposed vote for a new science curriculum. Where is the money coming for that? There is supposedly a hiring freeze, yet new positions are being filled in Stratford daily. Where is all this money coming from?

There are countless other ways that we can adjust the budget $700,000. How about eliminating some of the bells and whistles from the Stratford High renovation project? I could fathom eliminating unnecessary costs like updating soap dispensers, and new soap and toilet paper when countless supplies are sitting in the basement of schools, but can’t be used because it’s insisted that new supplies are used – yet the children aren’t provided with basic supplies. The teachers are buying thousands of dollars worth of supplies.

Eliminating teachers, combining classrooms and disrupting children mid-year, then asking them to test at state level in March is setting the town up for failure. This is not the answer, Dr. Robinson. Parents are in support of the teachers and you should be as well.