Boys basketball: Stratford opens with win over Platt Tech

By Peter Vander Veer on December 18, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jack Ryan keeps his eye on the prize while driving to the basket in Milford. — David G. Whitham photo

Jack Ryan scored a game-high 20 points, as the Stratford High boys basketball successfully opened its season on Monday night with a 70-52 win in Milford over Platt Tech.

“We got a good effort from everyone tonight,” said Stratford coach Tim Swaller. “We were able to play both a running and pressing game and run some smooth offensive sets. It’s a good tune-up for a big game that we have at home on Thursday night against Brien McMahon (of Norwalk).

Ryan got help from Mike August with 16 points and Javier Hernandez with 12 points.

Leading 21-16 after a quarter, the Red Devils outscored the Panthers 23-6 in the second period to take a 44-22 halftime lead.

Platt Tech, also playing its first game, got 19 points from Tyler Dowdy.

Tahquel Cadle added 12 and Dan Luprella had 11.

It was the initial game for Platt Tech’s new coach, John Gersz, a former assistant girls basketball coach at Eli Whitney who now teaches at the Milford school.

“Overall, I’m pleased with our performance,” Gersz said. “This could’ve very well turned out to be a 25-point loss. Our kids hung in there and kept working and we’re able to cut the score down to 18.”

