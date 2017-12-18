Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Red Devils defeat Panthers, 53-46

By Stratford Star on December 18, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High girls basketball team defeated Platt Tech of Milford, 53-46, in Stratford on Monday.

Coach Cliff LaRose’s Red Devils improved to 2-0 by out-scoring the Panthers 30-17 in the second half.

Julia Torreso scored 16 points.

Abby Anka had 15 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Cora Martonak had 12 points.

Keryna Upchurch had three points, three assists and seven rebounds.

Stratford

Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0. Sam Perley 0 0-0. 0 Keryna Upchurch 1 1-2 3  Cora Martonak  5  2-4  12 Julia Torreso 6 4-9 16 Abby Anka 5 5-8  15  Maddie Perley 1 0-0 3 Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 3 0-0 7

Totals. 20   12- 23   53

Platt Tech

Jeida Reyes. 4 1-2 9  Jaclyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2  Natasha Irizzary 0 0-0. 0  Jenna Irizzary 7 4-4  20  Kerrigan McDaniel 0 0-0 0 Aaliyah sentini 1 1-3 4  Kim Chiroy 1 1-2  3  Johanna Campoverde 0 1-2 1  Gabby Stadt 3 0-0 7

Totals. 17   8-13  46

Platt Tech 13  16   8   9  46

Stratford 9   14   14   16  53

