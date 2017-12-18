At last, Stratford has a budget

Stratford finally has a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, though not everyone is pleased about it.

After brief discussion before an audience concerned about possible layoffs of teachers, the Town Council voted at a special meeting on Monday to approve a $217.51-million spending plan for the current fiscal year. The vote by the newly installed councilors went 7-2. Previous council holders Greg Cann of the 5th District and 3rd District councilman Wali Kadeem cast the only no votes. Sixth District Councilman Ken Poisson was not at the meeting.

The vote came after the approval of nearly $2.83 million in adjustments from former Mayor John Harkins’ $220.53 million proposal, including a $692,000 reduction for contractual settlements, $112,000 for sewer usage at town buildings, $40,000 in reductions for the payroll of the Town Council clerk and $120,000 cut in payroll for the Stratford Police Department.

The Council also voted to approve a property tax rate of 39.97 mills, up nearly a full mill from last year’s rate of 38.99. It also approved a 39.00 car tax mill rate. Votes on the mill rates went 9-0.

Most of the hundreds in the Stratford High School Auditorium had hoped for more funding for the Board of Education to prevent the planned layoffs of some 40 teachers and staff. Many in the audience held signs that read “Fund Public Schools,” “Fully Fund Public Schools For All Students” and “Every Student Matters, Every Teacher Matters.”

Town Council members speaking on the issue said the Board of Ed should try to work out something to prevent the layoffs that Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson announced last week. The layoffs would be announced in January. Robinson said previously that the layoffs were necessary after the Stratford Education Association rejected a plan to take two furlough days as a way of saving the schools $700,000.

SEA President Michael Fiorello said after the meeting that he plans to meet with Robinson on Tuesday to call for a special Board of Ed meeting to discuss and eventually halt the planned layoffs.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more coverage of this story.