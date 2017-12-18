Notre Dame of Fairfield used a run midway through the third quarter to springboard past Bunnell High, 72-64, in an SWC boys basketball game played in Stratford on Monday night.

Notre Dame’s Tyler Bourne scored eight of his 12 third-period points to spark the Lancers’ 11-2 spurt that broke a 33-all tie. Notre Dame took a 55-43 lead into the final stanza and maintained a healthy advantage throughout the canto.

“The effort was there, and if we play like that (all season) we’ll be in business,” Bunnell coach Pat Yerina said after his team split games in the season-opening Bulldog Tip Off Tournament. “We played well and then in the third quarter not so well.”

Maximus Edwards scored 29 points with eight coming in the first period (15-15) and six more in the second (27-26 Bunnell lead).

“Bunnell is a good team and Maximus is special,” Notre Dame coach Chris Watts. “We’re looking to turn the corner after a only a couple weeks of practice. It’s good to be 2-0. We have to realize kids aren’t going to quit when they play us. We have to stay on our toes.”

Bourne finished with 17 points. Woodley Monnexant had 16, Josh Reaves 15 and Noreaga Davis 13.

For Bunnell, Khalis Moreland scored 15 points and Josh Giannini 10.

Notre Dame

Damian Medwinter 2 2-2 7 Woodley Monnexant 6 4-5 16 Micah Brantley 1 0-0 2 Nori Davis 3 4-8 13 Josh Reeves 7 3-3 17 Tyler Bourne 8 0-0 17

Totals 28 13-18 72

Bunnell

Khalid Moreland 5 5-6 15 Tyler Staggs- Burgess 1 0-1 2 Maximus Edwards 13 3-6 29 Derrick Gyimah 1 -2-2 4 Ketel Nkuili 1 0-0 2 Josh Giannoni 5 2-3 12 Javon Wilson 0 0-0 0 Elijah Alexandre 0 0-0 0 Angel Osorio 0 0-0 0 julio Carmona 0 0-0 0

Totals 26 12-18 64

ND 15-11-30- 16 72

Bunnell 15-12 16- 21 64

3 pointers ND Medwinter 1, Davis 1 , Bourne 1