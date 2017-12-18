Stratford student is recipient of CHET Advance Scholarship

More than 200 people joined State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier recently at a ceremony at the Legislative Office Building to celebrate 100 ninth-grade students and 100 high school seniors who were selected as recipients of a 2017 CHET Advance Scholarship.

Stratford freshman Colleen Mullane was among the recipients of the 2017 CHET Advance Scholarship.

“The enthusiasm and promise that these students represent make this one of my favorite nights of the year,” said Treasurer Nappier, Trustee of the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET). “These are kids with a vision for their future, and it’s especially gratifying to know that this scholarship will help them to further their dreams.”

2017 is the fifth year of the CHET Advance Scholarship program, which awards $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors and an initial $2,000 in scholarships to freshmen. The freshmen have the opportunity to receive an additional $500 if the student’s family saves $500 in a CHET account by the time the student goes to college.