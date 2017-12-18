Stratford still waiting on Robinson

To the Editor:

Superintendent Janet Robinson, You were hired to represent our children first and then the schools staff. This predicament we are now in is not beneficial to any of the above mentioned.

The children will suffer the most. You call this a disruption. It is far greater than that. You seem to place blame so easily on the people you were hired to represent. I would think there would be a more united front from you. How hard and how often have you used your voice to fight for them?

Do you remember your early years as a teacher; the uncertainty, the apprehension the naïveté of those early days? Do you remember your drive to make a difference, your energy level and the desire to make “things” better? We will lose all of that.

Stratford had such high hopes when you were hired. We are still waiting.