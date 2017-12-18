Stratford Star

Stratford still waiting on Robinson

By Stratford Star on December 18, 2017 in Letters · 2 Comments

To the Editor:

Superintendent Janet Robinson, You were hired to represent our children first and then the schools staff. This predicament we are now in is not beneficial to any of the above mentioned.

The children will suffer the most. You call this a disruption. It is far greater than that. You seem to place blame so easily on the people you were hired to represent. I would think there would be a more united front from you. How hard and how often have you used your voice to fight for them?

Do you remember your early years as a teacher; the uncertainty, the apprehension the naïveté of those early days? Do you remember your drive to make a difference, your energy level and the desire to make “things” better? We will lose all of that.

Stratford had such high hopes when you were hired. We are still waiting.

Lynette Robotti

  • Jessica Hunt

    Fire Janet Robinson and fire Clarence. We have waited too many years on a super and coo who cannot produce results. How much longer should we wait?

  • Alta Vista

    We gave the Stratford BOE the biggest budget increase in its history and the result is our public schools received a C plus rating from the state. Clearly, the money being spent is not giving us any rational return on investment.nnAnd only thieves resist forensic budget analysis by an objective outsider. nnAnyone who has followed this situation knows that Janet Robinson serves only her personal financial self-interest, not our students’ needs.

