New Town Council to consider budget Monday

The new Town Council will get its first crack at passing a town budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The newly elected council will host its first special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Town Hall. The main order of business will be to consider a $220.3-million spending plan for the current fiscal year. The budget on the agenda is the same as the last one proposed by former Mayor John Harkins. The previous council opted not to vote on it.

New Council Chairman Jim Connor said at Monday’s inauguration that passing a budget was the council’s first priority.

Seven months have passed since the town was supposed to pass a spending plan. The last Town Council passed three budgets, but all were vetoed by Harkins. In the case of the three passed plans, six members of the council voted for deep cuts on the administrative side. Harkins said all the passed plans were not fiscally responsible.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more coverage of this story.