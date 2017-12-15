Stratford remembers Vicki Soto on fifth anniversary of Sandy Hook

Jillian Soto thanked people for all the kindness they have shown the Soto family since her sister Vicki lost her life at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Kindness, she said, can go a long way.

“It has helped heal our hearts,” Jillian Soto said during a vigil to mark the five-year anniversary of the tragic shooting in Newtown.

Despite extremely cold weather, more than 100 people — including a large contingent of Stratford police officers — gathered Thursday evening near the Stratford Town Hall steps for the ceremony.

Vicki Soto, a Sandy Hook teacher and Stratford resident, was one of six adults and 20 first-grade students who perished at the school on Dec. 14, 2012.

The vigil included musical performances, prayers, brief remarks and recognition plaques given to the Stratford police, fire and EMS departments. Many participants held lit candles during the ceremony, and tears and hugs were plentiful among those in the crowd.

Jillian, brother Mathew Soto and cousin Jim Wiltsie were among those who spoke. Other Soto family members, including Vicki’s mother Donna, attended the ceremony.

Mathew quoted from something Vicki had written on her Facebook page about living life to the fullest. “Don’t be afraid to take chances or fall in love and most of all, live in the moment because every second you spend angry or upset is a second of happiness you can never get back,” Vicki wrote in the posting.

Wiltsie said it’s been “the love and strength of the community that has helped the Soto family go forward.” He presented the recognition plaques to the first responder representatives, including to the Fairfield police, where he lives. “They answer the call when we’re asleep,” Wiltsie said of first responders.

The Rev. Jeff Lukens of Lordship Community Church said the holiday season is a particularly difficult time for those who have lost a loved one, and everyone can feel conflicted between love and grief during a time when only happiness is supposed to reign. “It’s OK to feel this way,” he told vigil attendees,

Lukens also prayed for an end to gun violence, pointing out 150,000 have died due to guns since Sandy Hook. He said he hoped there “will be day when there is no more sorrow.”

Acoustic music was provided by Megan Cullip, Summer Edeen and Christina McKay. Vigil participants donated new hats, scarves,gloves and mittens for those in need.

Vicki’s legacy continues through the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, which raises funds for Stratford scholarships and literacy and library efforts.