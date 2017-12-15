Stratford Star

Hazardous weather issued for Fairfield County for Friday afternoon

By Susan Shultz on December 15, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook  for southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York Friday afternoon.

Light snow is expected to develop late this afternoon into this evening. Generally, one to two inches is forecast and could result in slippery conditions during the evening commute. The weather is supposed to clear Saturday with a  30% chance of snow returning Sunday night.

Here’s the weekend forecast:

Friday
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night
Snow likely before 10pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 23. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 33.




No related posts.



                            

            

                
Tags: , , , , , 
                                

                                                

                    

                                                    
                                Previous Post
                                Boating safety class
                            
                                                    
                                Next Post
                                Stratford remembers Vicki Soto on fifth anniversary of Sandy Hook
                            
                                                    

                    

                


              

            

        

				        

                        

                
About author

                

                    Susan Shultz                    
Susan Shultz

                   
                 

                

            

            
           

            
            
        

				
                

            
            


            
            
     
						
        

        
    


    


    
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement


    


    


    


 







            
 
            

                


                                                        

            

            


            
                

                    
                        Stratford Star                    
                

                

					                


            
            
            

            

                
                
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484
            

            

                
Designed by WPSHOWER

                
Powered by WordPress