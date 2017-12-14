Residents start petition to fight planned layoffs

Residents upset with the Stratford Board of Education’s plan to lay off more than 40 teachers have created a petition asking district officials to reconsider their decision.

The petition, created on Change.org by Patricia Clark Sperling and others, indicates dissatisfaction with Superintendent Janet Robinson and Chief Operating Officer Clarence Zachery.

Robinson announced on Tuesday her plan to lay off teachers in the second semester of the 2017-18 school year.

“This letter is an expression of our ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in Dr. Robinson and Mr. Zachery and their ability to properly run our school district in the best interests of our children,” the petition reads. “We understand the severity of this decision and did not arrive at it hastily. Stratford needs to be a district to be proud of, one of where decisions were made on a collaborative basis always with the best interest of our students in mind. Stratford schools should be a district with great vision from our leaders, and a place where teachers are given the respect and support to achieve our goals.”

The petition calls for no layoffs to take place and for the Board of Education to go forward with a forensic audit to examine the district’s finances. Several residents and 5th District Town Councilman Greg Cann have called for an audit to better determine how money is being spent. Cann has said previously that the district can make better use of the money it receives.

The petition also mentions what is seen as the Board of Education’s “inability to responsibly and transparently manage finances, to provide the actual financial records and data to support the shortcomings in their budget, and their refusal to agree to a forensic audit.” It also labels the request for union staff to take two unpaid furlough days as “an unfortunate decision.”

Robinson said the layoffs became necessary after the Stratford Education Association, which represents Stratford teachers, voted not to accept a plan that would have all schools employees take two unpaid furlough days toward the end of the school year.

Robinson said the district needs to take drastic measures to offset a loss in some $2.8 million in state funding.

The petition is addressed to the Board of Education and its secretary Teresa Lycoudes. Sperling said she and other residents will present it to Robinson, the Board of Ed and Mayor Laura Hoydick.

As of 2:30 p.m., the petition had 90 signatures.