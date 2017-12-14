Stratford Star

Residents start petition to fight planned layoffs

By Melvin Mason on December 14, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 5 Comments

Residents upset with the Stratford Board of Education’s plan to lay off more than 40 teachers have created a petition asking district officials to reconsider their decision.

The petition, created on Change.org by Patricia Clark Sperling and others, indicates dissatisfaction with Superintendent Janet Robinson and Chief Operating Officer Clarence Zachery.

Robinson announced on Tuesday her plan to lay off teachers in the second semester of the 2017-18 school year.

“This letter is an expression of our ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in Dr. Robinson and Mr. Zachery and their ability to properly run our school district in the best interests of our children,” the petition reads. “We understand the severity of this decision and did not arrive at it hastily.  Stratford needs to be a district to be proud of, one of where decisions were made on a collaborative basis always with the best interest of our students in mind.  Stratford schools should be a district with great vision from our leaders, and a place where teachers are given the respect and support to achieve our goals.”

The petition calls for no layoffs to take place and for the Board of Education to go forward with a forensic audit to examine the district’s finances. Several residents and 5th District Town Councilman Greg Cann have called for an audit to better determine how money is being spent. Cann has said previously that the district can make better use of the money it receives.

The petition also mentions what is seen as the Board of Education’s “inability to responsibly  and transparently manage finances, to provide the actual financial records and data to support the shortcomings in their budget, and their refusal to agree to a forensic audit.” It also labels the request for union staff to take two unpaid furlough days as “an unfortunate decision.”

Robinson said the layoffs became necessary after the Stratford Education Association, which represents Stratford teachers, voted not to accept a plan that would have all schools employees take two unpaid furlough days toward the end of the school year.

Robinson said the district needs to take drastic measures to offset a loss in some $2.8 million in state funding.

The petition is addressed to the Board of Education and its secretary Teresa Lycoudes. Sperling said she and other residents will present it to Robinson, the Board of Ed and Mayor Laura Hoydick.

As of 2:30 p.m., the petition had 90 signatures.

 

  • Matt

    In the Dec 12th article, it was reported that Robinson indicated the furlough days were needed to save the district $700,000. $700,000 divided by 40 teachers is $17,500. Why would need to lay off 40 teachers. I surely do not think laying teachers off, particularly in the middle of the year in any way shape or form is an answer because of the disruptive nature of such actions to our children’s learning, but with starting salaries for new teachers in Stratford around $45,000, and contractual requirements calling for new hires to most likely be the first to go, $700,000 divided by $45000 equals 15.5 teachers at most needing to go to save the targeted $700,000 if teacher layoffs mid-year were ever a plausible idea. So, as was the case with this woman in her previous districts and in her past actions here, she is using an “extreme scenario” to rile people up! As I commented on the Dec 12th article, why hasn’t she asked her non-union central office administrative team, particularly herself, Clarence, Gejda, and Libby to take furlough days? Playing this game – playing with peoples’ livelihoods particularly at this time of the year – shows just how much she really is not a nice person! Newtown did not renew her contract for a reason. Maybe now with a new mix on the BOE, her true colors will be seen and she can be sent packing!!!

  • Jessica Hunt

    Janet Robinson is a sneak and a liar. Janet is not mentioning that not ONLY did she ask ALL employees of the schools to take two furlough days (and mind you, these days would have been on days that the kids should have been in school so they’d have 180 instead of 182 days this year) she also asked that they take a 13% pay cut for two weeks. Why not take a pay cut yourself? How about no more catered lunches? Why don’t you lay off your assistant? Teacher cuts and furlough days should have been a LAST resort NOT a first. I am disappointed that this farce of a super has been allowed to go unchecked for so long. Either you care about the education of our kids or you don’t. Obviously she doesn’t. Stop making the teachers out to be the bad guys in this situation. Stop the scare tactics and retaliation. There are many better ways to come up with a shortfall (that Robinson refuses to show the data for). nnRobinson used this threat back when we had the budget fiasco. She tried to threaten the council with layoffs if they didn’t give her what she wanted while not being able to show actuals and PROVE the money was needed. Now she uses the threat again to try and force out employees and teachers to take free days and pay cuts. Where would it have ended? What else would she have threatened to get her way? I hear there is a special TC meeting on Monday. I wonder if they will give her the 700k like white knights and if the layoffs won’t happen.nnIf you care about the education of the students of Stratford please sign the petition. Please spread the word that we will not stand for retaliation and threats. That we will always stand up for our teachers and students.

    • Bill

      Is there any gathering at town hall for Monday’s special council meeting? nMaybe the same children from April can show up and do their thing again.

  • Thayer

    I do not agree with what the superintendent is doing it is extremely sketchy!! Yet I do not feel that the taxpayers can absorb anymore of our rising tax burdens!! We all know what is going to happen Monday and what Hoydick WILL DO….

    • Greg Cann

      Fact: for FY 2016 superintendent and her COO took three efforts over 60 days to report “actual expenditures”. What a blatant and callous failure in public accountability – a $104million enterprise that cannot track its expenses back to its budgeted allocations. nnFact: for past two years, FY 2017 (ended 6/30/17) and FY 2018 (current) – superintendent and COO refuse to publish those year’s actual expenditures versus budget. What a blatant and callous failure in public accountability – a now $113 million enterprise that cannot track its expenses back to its budgeted allocations. nnnnEveryday our school children are are asked to prepare for and “pass the test”. Students cannot progress unless they “pass the test”. BUT, our BOE and its central office administrators are exempt from public accountability – their performance cannot be measured.

