Self-storage facility approved by zoners

A large self-storage facility has been approved for the rear of a former hotel property on Lordship Boulevard, close to Interstate 95.

The Zoning Commission unanimously voted Dec. 12 in favor of the project for 225 Lordship Blvd., where a 69-unit apartment building now is being created from part of the old Ramada Inn and Stratford Hotel structure.

Developer attorney Raymond Rizio said the self-storage building would be “a perfect buffer” between the new apartments and multiple industrial uses nearby, including the town’s transfer station, an asphalt recycling plant and an oil tank facility.

The developer is expected to apply in the future to add a few smaller buildings on the 4.7-acre property, likely for restaurants, retail or medical offices near Lordship Boulevard.

Rizio said the Stamford-based developer has come up with a plan “to systematically develop the property” as “a three-phase project.” The first-phase, a $10-million apartment complex, could be completed by next spring, he said. The developer is 225 Lordship Boulevard LLC, which owns the property.

Commission members said the project would clean up a neglected and visible site, with Chairman Stephanie Philips calling the location “the gateway to Stratford from I-95.” Member Richard Fredette said the proposed self-storage facility “looks very nice.”

As part of the approval, the developer will have to put up a “Welcome to the Town of Stratford” sign, have signage directing people to the Watson Boulevard entrance, and work with town staff to try to incorporate images on the building’s outside that promote Stratford.

The 120,000-square-foot CubeSmart self-storage facility will be 55 feet high, with four stories. It will contain up to 800 climate-controlled storage spaces of various sizes as well as 18 garage entrances.

The facility will have a gated entrance requiring a swipe card for access, will include 24 designated parking spaces, and will be open seven days a week but not late at night.

Rizio said research indicates a demand for self-storage facilities in the area, and said this location is ideal because it’s near an I-95 exit and the airport, and not close to homes. “You won’t have traffic going through residential neighborhoods,” he said.

Philips called the building’s outside facade “barren,” and pushed for more windows and images or graphics on the exterior to highlight Stratford’s culture and history. “This is an opportunity to make it look better so it’s not a square box,” she said.

Alternate Steven Raguskus also questioned the proposed building’s appearance, pointing to long walls without windows.

In response, Rizio said there are “functionality” issues because storage units can’t be broken up with lots of windows. He said the building won’t be that visible from I-95 and will be blocked by the taller apartment structure from Lordship Boulevard.

The project’s general contractor, William Mascetti of ACG North America, said planned faux windows would provide space to put up the images requested by Philips. “It can be done,” he said.

Change for Philips

Philips began the meeting by noting it would be her last meeting as the commission’s chairman. The Democrat served in the position for the past year, and will remain on the commission as a member because her term was not up in 2017.

“I’ve enjoyed all the commissioners I’ve worked with,” she said during an interview after the meeting.

“I think the commission executed our responsibilities with civility, professionalism and thoroughness, which I expect will continue,” added Philips, who lost the mayor’s race in November to Republican Laura Hoydick.

In a reference to some of the contention among Town Council members during the past few years, she said of the commission during that time period, “To say we were sometimes boring is probably a compliment.”