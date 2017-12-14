Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: Dec. 4-8

By Stratford Star on December 14, 2017

Property transfers, Dec. 4 to Dec. 8

56 Horace St.: Casey J. and Jennifer Burch to Christopher Howard for $280,000.

94A Seminole Lane: Karen L. and Robert Howling to LFS Services for $180,000.

371 Stonybrook Road: Don Akin to Corlette Crawford for $75,000.

123 Burbank Ave.: The Bank of New York Mellon to Pinnacle East II LLC for $145,000.

73 Greenfield Ave.: Anthony and Marsona Horan to Lauren Chase for $232,500.

220 Everett St.: Alison S. Scofield to Joy Realty LLC for $93,500.

40 Harbour View Place: John and Maura Bauersfeld, Trustees to Lonnie Sherrod for $500,000.

354 Hilltop Drive: Esther C. Osowski to Esther C. McCallister for $261,000.

50 Rockland Ave.: Citibank N.A. to Taylor Shapiro for $170,001.

745 Whippoorwill Lane: Edward M. and Mary Kriz to Vishnu Prasad for $197,000.

145 Lynncrest Drive: Danny Tiago to Nadine Lajeunesse for $345,000.

58 Victoria Lawn: Victoria Lawn LLC to William D. Kelly for $375,000.

96 B Seminole Lane: Jason Wojnarowski to Edward Switter for $261,000.

122 Adams St.: Wilder Chavez Lopez and Gloria Castano to Angela Sharpe for $289,900.

516 Windsor Ave.: Anne E. Micklus to Vivian Lounsbury for $268,000.

235 Henry Ave., Unit 31M: Daniel E. Bednarsky to Licari Properties LLC for $73,000.

830 Birdseye St.: JCW Capital LLC to Alphonso Ebanks Jr. for $249,000.

154 Girabaldi Ave.: Darlene Houston to Gerald Torres for $170,500.

 

