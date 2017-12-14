Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Baldwin Chamber Players

Seasonal music from the Baldwin Senior Center’s chamber players Thursday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Writer’s group

Writer’s workshop group, open to new and experienced writers in all genres meets Saturday, Dec. 16, 1-3 p.m., Board Room. The workshop will support the creative process through writing prompts, offer opportunities for participants to share their work and gain feedback and provide some introduction (or for experienced writers, refreshers) on essentials in crafting poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction/memoir. Jennifer A. Hudson, who has an MFA in writing with honors from Albertus Magnus College, will facilitate the meetings.Free and open to the public.

Harpist holiday concert

Harpist Rebecca Swett performs a holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Art exhibits

In December, a memorial exhibit of the original photography and graphic design by the late Stratford Library staffer Jim Duffy will be on display. Original oil and acrylic paintings by the late Stratford artist Matthew Fasanella will be the memorial art exhibit in January and February. Free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Monday, Dec. 18, 10-3.

Books Over Coffee

The Hamilton Affair by Elizabeth Cobbs is the topic of the next book discussion Wednesday, Dec. 20, noon, Lovell Room. Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served. Next: Wednesday, Jan. 24, at noon is Jennie Shortridge’s novel, When She Flew, about a divorcee who finds friendship with a father and daughter living off the grid in the Oregon woods.

Library closings

The Library will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Sunday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 25, Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1; and Sunday and Monday, Jan. 14 and 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monday Matinees: Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk will be screened on Monday, Jan. 8, at noon, in the Lovell Room. PG:13, 107 minutes.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Storytimes

Free weekly storytimes for children. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m.for ages 1-2; Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 (ages 3-5). Baby Lapsit meets Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 (ages 2-5). No registration required; drop in.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga runs in the Lovell Room on Tuesdays, 11:15 a.m. for ages 4-8. Bring a yoga mat or towel.

Library open Sundays

Stratford Library is open on Sundays, 1-5 p.m., through May 20.

Special events are scheduled on monthly Sundays through May: Holiday Music Concerts (Dec. 3, 10 and 17).