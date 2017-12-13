Robinson: Stratford teachers to be laid off

Editor’s Note: This story appears in this week’s Stratford Star.

At least 40 Stratford teachers will lose their jobs after the teachers’ union declined a request from the Board of Education to take unpaid furlough days that would have closed schools for two days.

Stratford Public Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson announced on Tuesday that the layoffs will happen after the Stratford Education Association (SEA) voted against a plan to have teachers take two unpaid days off toward the end of the school year.

Robinson said the furlough plan was developed as a way to help the district save nearly $700,000.

Robinson said via email that the district needs the money after the town sustained losses in state funding, including a $2.89-million reduction in state Education Cost Sharing dollars. The district is also working under the same $106.8-million budget it received in 2016-17, as the Town Council has not yet passed a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Robinson said she asked the SEA, which represents teachers, the Stratford Administrators Association, the custodians’ union, and the secretaries’ union, to take the furlough days in order to come up with $700,000. Robinson said Tuesday that the district would have closed for two days in the spring semester, saving $350,000 per day. Even with the closures, the district would have met the state-mandated 180 days of classes, Robinson said.

The administrators’ union, the custodians’ union and the secretaries’ union voted to take the furlough days.

“Unfortunately, the teachers did not, meaning there will have to be midyear layoffs within our teacher ranks. I am sorry for the disruption that will ensue, but layoffs will be in effect for Jan. 18,” Robinson said.

In a video released on Tuesday, Robinson told parents that they would hear about classes closing or being combined in the elementary schools and high schools because of the pending layoffs.

“This is work that is not enjoyable. It does not further the mission of our district, but unfortunately it’s our financial reality,” she said in the video.

All non-union staff will not receive raises, Robinson said.

Teachers’ union: Layoffs not the way to go

Michael Fiorello, president of the Stratford Education Association, said in a statement that the furlough days plan is not the right way to go.

“The plan to close Stratford Public Schools for two days before the end of the year would be harmful and disruptive to students, teachers, parents, and the community,” Fiorello said. “We are already doing more with less, and our schools can’t absorb more cuts that would result in even fewer resources, the elimination of programs for students, larger class sizes, as well as teacher layoffs and involuntary teacher transfers.”

SEA Secondary Vice President Kristen Record criticized the plan to lay off teachers.

“When students lose their teachers, that impacts their classroom environment and puts their learning at risk, all in the middle of the school year,” Record said.

Fiorello and Record also criticized Robinson for calling on furloughs to solve the budget issues. They said Robinson did so without specific information, other options, or input from the newly elected Town Council.

New council Chairman Jim Connor said the council will meet on Dec. 18 to discuss a proposed 2017-18 town budget.

Fiorello said the SEA is willing to work with the new Town Council on an agreement “that is fair for all of us and will allow us to move forward this school year without disruption to the hundreds of students in our public schools.”