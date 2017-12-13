The Stratford High girls basketball team defeated Platt Tech, 48-22, in Milford on Wednesday.

Coach Cliff LaRose’s Red Devils limited the Panthers to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.

Cora Martonak scored 17 points.

Julia Torreso scored nine points and Serena Mbachiantum eight.

Aaliyah Santini led Platt Tech with nine points.

Stratford

Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0. Sam Perley 0 0-0. 0 Keryna Upchurch 2 0-3 4

Cora Martonak 7 2-4. 17 Julia Torreso 4 0-0 9 Abby Anka 2 3-4. 7

Maddie Perley 1 0-0 3 Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 4 0-0 8

Totals. 20 5-11. 48



Platt Tech

Jeida Reyes. 1 2-4 4 Jaclyn Mitchell 2 0-0. 4 Natasha Irizzary 0 0-0. 0

Jenna Irizzary 1 0-0 3 Kerrigan McDaniel 0 0-0 0 Aaliyah Santini 3 0-0 9

Kim Chiroy 1 0-0 2

Totals. 8 2-4. 22



3 point field goals

Pt. Irizzary 1. Santini 3

Stratford Martonak 1. Torreso 1 Perley 1



Stratford. 11. 9. 11. 17 48

Platt Rech. 2. 14. 2. 4. 22