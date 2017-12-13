The Bunnell High wrestling team defeated Brookfield High, 39-24, in its season opener on Wednesday.

“Mike Amorando started us off strong by securing a takedown within seconds and out-wrestling his opponent before getting the pin halfway through the second period,” Bulldog coach Sean Sloat said of the opening 126-pound bout.

“Julian Dematteo (138 pounds) had a close match with a scoreless first period. His opponent scored an escape to lead 1-0 in the second and Julian fired back with a takedown to go up 2-1.

“Julian started down in the third and scored an escape followed by a takedown to lead 5-1. After his opponent escaped to narrow the lead to 5-2, Julian was able to counter the rest of the attacks to come away with the victory.”

Earning wins via the forfeit for Bunnell were Sean Abner (145), Jacob Halsted (170), Erick Cruz (182), Danny Nguyen (195) and Brian Cruz (106).