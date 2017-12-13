Stratford Star

Stratford man facing drug, weapons charges

By Melvin Mason on December 13, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Stratford man accused of selling narcotics in town was arrested Tuesday on drug and weapons charges.

George Siler

George Siler, 27, was charged on Dec. 12 with two counts of illegal transfer of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, one count each of operating a drug factory, sale of narcotics, sale of drugs within 1,500 foot of a daycare, illegal transfer of firearms, obliterated firearm serial number, theft of a firearm, and criminal possession of ammunition.

Police said the Stratford Police Narcotics Unit began investigating alleged narcotics sales in town in October. Police said Siler was providing low and mid-level drug dealers with heroin. Police said investigators obtained a search warrant for Siler’s residence at 943 Success Ave. and executed a search there on Tuesday.

Police said Siler was found in possession of two stolen handguns, heroin and packaging materials.

Siler was held on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear on Dec. 19 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

 

