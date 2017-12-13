Stratford Star

Two Bridgeport men facing drug charges

December 13, 2017

Two men are facing numerous drug charges after their recent arrests by Stratford Police.

Stratford Police seized cocaine and heroin as they arrested two Bridgeport men.

Christopher Andujar and Angel Santiago, both of Bridgeport, were arrested on Dec. 6 after Stratford officers executed search warrants at a Main Street address and a home at Priscilla Street in Bridgeport. Police said the warrants were the result of an investigation conducted by the Stratford Police Narcotics Unit and the Bridgeport Police TNT and Gang Unit. Police said both men were found to be in possession of a large quantity of heroin and cocaine. Police seized more than half a kilogram of heroin, 160 grams of cocaine and packing materials.

Both men were charged with possession with intent to sell heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine, and operating a drug factory. Andujar was also charged with conspiracy to sell heroin. Santiago was charged with possession with intent to sell heroin within 1,500 feet of a school.

Andujar was issued a $100,000 bond, while Santiago was ordered held on $75,000 bond. Both men appeared on Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court.

 

