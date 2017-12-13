Stratford holiday refuse pick-up schedule

There will be no refuse or recycling collection on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 and Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day. All routes will be one day late with Friday’s route to be collected on Saturday. The Transfer Station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on Dec. 25, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018.

The collection of yard waste is suspended for the season on Dec. 18, and will resume again in April. During winter months residents may bring yard waste to the Transfer Station on Watson Boulevard.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday.