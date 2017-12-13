Stratford Star

Stratford firehouses open today as warming centers

By Stratford Star on December 13, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Stratford’s four firehouses are open to the public today as warming centers for people who want to get out of the frigid weather.

Mayor Laura Hoydick ordered that all four firehouses be opened today for people hoping to escape the chill. The main Stratford Fire Department headquarters is located at 2750 Main Street. Station No. 2 is at 1415 Huntington Road, Station No. 3 is at 21 Prospect Drive and Station No. 4 is at 200 Oronoque Lane.

Visitors will be provided with a temporary warm space to stay out of the weather until alternate accommodations can be arranged.

 

