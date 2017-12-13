The nature of Unified Sports brings students together in a variety of ways.

Student athletes with special needs interact with each other, opponents, and peers who serve as partners to assist them on the playing fields and courts.

For Unified athletes from Stratford, there is another level of unity created by the co-op between Stratford and Bunnell high schools.

Two dozen partners and athletes, representing Stratford’s two high schools, came together for a season of soccer this fall.

“It is heartwarming and pleasing to see the positive interaction between our Unified Sports athletes and partners,” said Dave Johnson, a former Bunnell athletic director, who is the South-West Conference commissioner and has remained involved with Unified Sports and Special Olympics since the late 1990s.

“Our partners benefit from having the opportunity to give of themselves through coaching, mentoring and guiding the athletes and our athletes benefit by learning the same life skills that all interscholastic athletes learn — hard work, sportsmanship, teamwork and dedication and having the opportunity to represent their schools,”

Johnson notes that Gerry Mucci, a former physical education teacher in Stratford, and Diane DeStefano, currently a special education teacher at Stratford High School, first brought Unified Sports to Stratford over 25 years ago.

“The program would not be where it is today if Gerry and Diane had not first brought Unified Sports to Stratford,” he said.

The program is led by Bunnell Athletic Director Wayne Thrall, Bunnell coach Kathy Metzger and Startford coach DeStefano.

“Unified Sports have seen tremendous growth over the years in Stratford and throughout the state. I believe over 90 percent of public schools in Connecticut participate in Unified Sports. And Stratford’s numbers continue to grow, particularly with the number of partners, coaches and adults who volunteer with Unified Sports,” Johnson said.

This fall, Bunnell hosted a Unified soccer tournament which included teams from Bassick, Bethel, Brookfield, New Milford and Newtown.

The basketball season unfolds during the winter months.

Bunnell/Stratford Unified Sports soccer team athletes and partners are: William Alcoser (athlete Bunnell), Ashely Alicea (athlete Stratford), Mariel Castillo (partner Stratford), Emma Cranston (athlete Stratford), Colin Grib (athlete Bunnell), Maxwell Jaekle (partner Bunnell), Rammy Khouja (athlete Bunnell), Hannah Lewis partner Bunnell), Maison Liscinsky (partner Bunnell), Madison Matias (athlete Bunnell), McKayla Matias (athlete Bunnell), Jacob Mead (athlete Bunnell), Eileen Morales (athlete Bunnell), Emani Morris (athlete Bunnell), Catherine Nelson (partner Bunnell), Ryan Poisson (partner Bunnell), Susie Poisson (partner Bunnell), Colin Richards (partner Bunnell), Scott Seperack (partner Bunnell), Michael Soares (athlete Bunnell), Ashley Tejada (partner Stratford), Elijah Thomas (athlete Bunnell), Jake Toth (athlete Bunnell), Sam Towne (athlete Bunnell).