Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events

By Stratford Star on December 13, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11-3, at Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main St., featuring a holiday boutique; Also, Saturday, Jan. 6, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford; and Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11-3, at Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield.

SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast cat food, Friskies Surf N Turf dry food, Purina One dry food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop.

Information: [email protected].

