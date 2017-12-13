Why switch?

To the Editor:

Len Petruccelli leaves DTC and becomes a Republican because he didn’t like the management of the DTC. I thought the reason you joined a Political party was because it reflected your values.

At a time when the two parties are as far apart as they have been in my lifetime, I am at a total loss as to how someone could switch allegiance so casually.

Having a Democrat like Len in this past election explains how we ended up with a Republican sweep of the Town Council and a Mayor who was elected by a plurality of less than half the registered voters.