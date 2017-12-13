Stratford Star

Why switch?

By Stratford Star on December 13, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Len Petruccelli leaves DTC and becomes a Republican because he didn’t like the management of the DTC. I thought the reason you joined a Political party was because it reflected your values.

At a time when the two parties are as far apart as they have been in my lifetime, I am at a total loss as to how someone could switch allegiance so casually.

Having  a Democrat like Len in this past election explains how we ended up with a Republican sweep of the Town Council and a Mayor who was elected by a plurality of less than half the registered voters.

Frank Donato

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Councilman Santi seeks Democratic Party's support
  2. LETTER: I am a Republican
  3. Philips offers her vision and solutions
  4. Vote no, again

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Politics as usual in Stratford Next Post Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Alta Vista

    Mr. Petruccelli was apparently under the control of Lou D. all along. As a high -ranking Democrat he absolved himself of all responsibility for the problems in his party. It was all someone’s else’s fault, not his! nnHe’s the perfect Democratic party member. Oh wait, no, he’s not! His party loses and he IMMEDIATELY QUITS and CHANGES SIDES. Loyalty, your name is Len.nnIn fact, it wasn’t his fault, its all the fault of one successful black business woman. Right. That makes sense.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress