The Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, friends, family, and local community partners will gather on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at the Stratford Town Hall steps to remember and pay respect to the lives lost on Dec. 14, 2012, and all who have been affected by violence.

The 5th anniversary candlelight vigil will feature music, prayer, and remembrances.

Attendees are asked to bring new hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves to be donated to those in need.