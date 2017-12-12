Stratford Star

Robinson: Stratford teachers to be laid off

Union refuses to accept unpaid furlough days proposal

By Melvin Mason on December 12, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 11 Comments

Update: Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson said the furloughs would result the all schools being closed for two days, saving $350,000 per day including transportation.

Michael Fiorello, president of the Stratford Education Association, said Tuesday evening that the furlough days plan is not the right way to go.

“Stratford Education Association members want to be part of the solution but hold steadfast against any cuts that affect the classroom and jeopardize our students’ futures,” Fiorello said. “The plan to furlough teachers and close Stratford Public Schools for two days before the end of the year would be harmful and disruptive to students, teachers, parents, and the community.”

Fiorello said parents should be concerned about the planned layoffs.

“We are already doing more with less, and our schools can’t absorb more cuts that would result in even fewer resources, the elimination of programs for students, larger class sizes, as well as teacher layoffs and involuntary teacher transfers,” he said. “When students lose their teachers, that impacts their classroom environment and puts their learning at risk, all in the middle of the school year.”

Fiorello said the SEA is willing to work with the new Town Council on an agreement “that is fair for all of us and will allow us to move forward this school year without disruption to the hundreds of students in our public schools.”

New Council Chairman Jim Connor said the council will meet on Dec. 18 to discuss a proposed 2017-18 town budget.

Original story: At least 40 Stratford teachers will lose their jobs after the teachers’ union declined a request from the Board of Education to take unpaid furlough days.

Stratford Public Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson announced on Tuesday that the layoffs will happen after the Stratford Education Association voted against a plan to have teachers take two unpaid days off between January and June.

Robinson said the furlough plan was developed as a way to help the district save nearly $700,000.

Robinson said via email that district needs the money after the town sustained losses in state funding, including a $2.89 million reduction in state Education Cost Sharing dollars.

Robinson said she asked the SEA, which represents teachers, the Stratford Administrators Association, the custodians’ union and the secretaries union to take the furlough days to come up with $700,000. The SAA, the custodians union and the secretaries’ union voted to take the furlough days.

“Unfortunately, the teachers did not, meaning there will have to be midyear layoffs within our teacher ranks.  I am sorry for the disruption that will ensue, but layoffs will be in effect for January 18,” Robinson said.

All non-union staff will not receive raises and will take two furlough days.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.

  • Tammy Prezioso Langston

    How does $700K equate to 40 teachers? Time to open up those books, time to show the ALIO reports, time to show where the money is going.

    • Matt

      $700,000 divided by 40 = $17,500 per teacher. Now we all know that makes no sense, so where are the clear facts Janet and Clarence?

  • Matt

    You notice that Janet Robinson did not ask administrators outside the SAA to take furlough days, including herself! I have also heard the position that Margaret Lasek filled after Robinson came on board ( which was suppose to be temporary – and was quite laughable as the reason given was that Lasek was to stay on to help Robinson, a superintendent with experience in two districts prior to coming here, acclimate to the job. Four years later, Lasek leaves (forced out?) the “temporary job” and it is then filled permanently with someone new. Another central office admin job paying over 6 figures no doubt. Most interesting about this whole position (and the change in personnel – Lasek to someone new), is that I cannot find any mention of it on BOE agendas or minutes dating back to June (when Lasek was still employed). And of course, there was a hiring freeze in place during all of this time due to budget uncertainties. I sure hope the info I heard (from more than one source) is incorrect, and that Ms. Lasek (a long-time Stratford Public School employee who served in many roles and served well from what I know of her [first met her as my child’s principal at Whitney years ago] finally truly retired and that position has been eliminated. Sadly, knowing some first hand knowledge of Robinson’s past and the damage she did in both Derby and Newtown, I am afraid it isn’t so.

  • Greg Cann

    There’sn a new unbudgeted and now unavoidable expense for this year’s BOE -> an likely $500k (0.5million) to pay those laid off teachers unemployment nbenefits through summer of 2018. When Robinson laid of the CIAs, she ndid not anticipate consequential expense of unemployment – did she nremember to figure it in this time around?

    • Trevor

      Mr. Cann, she’s not educated enough to think about those ramifications. Yet her out going piers made sure she got a contract renewal for good measure.

  • Bill

    Does anyone really think the new “Savior” in the mayor’s seat will let the BOE layoff? Even better let the teachers sit home while receiving unemployment pay and benefits?nAnd I will bet all day today the principals were trying to figure out who is going to go. Let the rumors begin.

  • No Transparency

    TWO lousy stinking days of no pay a year in order to save you and your friends jobs and you greedy overpaid teachers turn it down. Do us a favor and go on strike like in Bridgeport in 1978 and we’ll see if Laura throws you all in jail like Mayor John Mandanici did. You all deserve each other. Let me see….Do I want to work for 2 days a year and not get paid or do I want to lose my job? Well I’d rather lose my job just to prove a point to the taxpayers.

  • Thayer

    Hoydick will not let this happen!!! She is tooooooo pro BOE!!! I see a supplemental tax coming! I wonder how many extra teachers we really must have if they can lay off 40!!!! Stratford is falling apart between forest n shore

    • Trevor

      Of course she wont let it happen, she’ll call a special session before the end of the year and instruct her puppets to vote for a mini tax to pay for this. The vote will go down as 8 of her puppets voting YEA and Wali & Greg voting NAY. Then Lou & the media will turn it around to make Wali & Greg look bad. Puppet Pro Tempe Poisson will again vote to keep him and his wife’s job instead of abstaining himself. Someone should start keeping track of how many 8-2 votes go down on the Council.

  • Dave

    How much money is spent sending kids to out of district schools? This is a place where cuts could be made. As well as with administrations salaries.

  • Thayer

    Why is it that the other unions are taking furlough days and not the teachers!!! Trying to strong arm the tax payers!!! How about a pay and benefit cut!!!

