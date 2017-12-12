Robinson: Stratford teachers to be laid off

Update: Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson said the furloughs would result the all schools being closed for two days, saving $350,000 per day including transportation.

Michael Fiorello, president of the Stratford Education Association, said Tuesday evening that the furlough days plan is not the right way to go.

“Stratford Education Association members want to be part of the solution but hold steadfast against any cuts that affect the classroom and jeopardize our students’ futures,” Fiorello said. “The plan to furlough teachers and close Stratford Public Schools for two days before the end of the year would be harmful and disruptive to students, teachers, parents, and the community.”

Fiorello said parents should be concerned about the planned layoffs.

“We are already doing more with less, and our schools can’t absorb more cuts that would result in even fewer resources, the elimination of programs for students, larger class sizes, as well as teacher layoffs and involuntary teacher transfers,” he said. “When students lose their teachers, that impacts their classroom environment and puts their learning at risk, all in the middle of the school year.”

Fiorello said the SEA is willing to work with the new Town Council on an agreement “that is fair for all of us and will allow us to move forward this school year without disruption to the hundreds of students in our public schools.”

New Council Chairman Jim Connor said the council will meet on Dec. 18 to discuss a proposed 2017-18 town budget.

Original story: At least 40 Stratford teachers will lose their jobs after the teachers’ union declined a request from the Board of Education to take unpaid furlough days.

Stratford Public Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson announced on Tuesday that the layoffs will happen after the Stratford Education Association voted against a plan to have teachers take two unpaid days off between January and June.

Robinson said the furlough plan was developed as a way to help the district save nearly $700,000.

Robinson said via email that district needs the money after the town sustained losses in state funding, including a $2.89 million reduction in state Education Cost Sharing dollars.

Robinson said she asked the SEA, which represents teachers, the Stratford Administrators Association, the custodians’ union and the secretaries union to take the furlough days to come up with $700,000. The SAA, the custodians union and the secretaries’ union voted to take the furlough days.

“Unfortunately, the teachers did not, meaning there will have to be midyear layoffs within our teacher ranks. I am sorry for the disruption that will ensue, but layoffs will be in effect for January 18,” Robinson said.

All non-union staff will not receive raises and will take two furlough days.

